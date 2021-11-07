Trio and Juvenile remanded over Parika Facade man’s murder

Eashwar Sookdeo, Navindra Sugrim and Chaitram Persaud of Parika Facade East Bank Essequibo were jointly charged on November 5 2021 with murdering Trevor Allen of Parika Facade, EBE.

Allen and his two brothers were imbibing at a shop in Parika Facade, EBE, when he got into a heated argument with one of the accused.

As a result, the accused held on to Allen and dealt him a cuff to his face, which resulted in a scuffle between them.

Shortly after, three others, who were armed with cutlasses and knives, joined the accused, and they dealt Allen several stabs and chops to his face and body.

Allen’s brother attempted to rescue him but received a chop to his back, which caused him to seek refuge in the nearby canal where he watched the suspects continue to assault his brother.

They appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Seepaul Ali, where the indictable charge of murder was read to them and they were not required to plea.

Meanwhile, a juvenile also appeared before the same magistrate and answered to the murder charge seperately.

They were all remanded to prison except for the juvenile who has been placed in Juvenile Holding Centre. The matter was postponed until 9th December 2021 for report and fixture.