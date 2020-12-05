Trio arrested by cops at “Spliff Street” for dozens of Ziploc bags containing “ganja”

Three (3) men have landed themselves in hot water after they were arrested during a Cordon and Search operation by the cops at “Spliff Street”, Church of God Road, Buxton village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) with “ganja” in their possession.

The suspects, each of whom hails from the above-mentioned village were nabbed by the cops during the policing exercise which was conducted on Thursday between 16:00h and 16:30h.

One of the men, a 34-year-old resident of Middlewalk, Buxton, was found with 66 transparent Ziploc bags containing a quantity of cannabis and when weighed amounted to 212 grammes of the substance.

Another suspect, a 35-year-old labourer of Buxton was found with a transparent Ziploc bag containing a quantity of cannabis which when weighed amounted to 112 grammes.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old “Class 2 Warden” of Section ‘B’ Buxton was found with 11 transparent Ziploc bags containing 9.3 grammes of “ganja.”

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the suspects were all told of the offence committed and taken to the Vigilance Police Station, ECD, where they were placed into custody pending charges.

“Additionally, ranks discovered 107 Ziploc bags in some bushes on the Southern side of Spliff Street Church of God Road, which contained a total of 262 grammes of cannabis,” the police added.