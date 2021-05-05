Trio arrested for cannabis in Ziploc bags, parcels inside of Bartica Hotel 

Three (3) men are currently in police custody after the cops swooped down at the Morocco Hotel, First Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and discovered a quantity of cannabis seeds, stems and leaves on their persons and inside the hotel room they occupied.

The incident took place around 17:30h on Tuesday (yesterday) and involved one (1) suspect who hails from Georgetown, another from East Bank Demerara (EBD) in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and the third (3rd) who is a resident of Bartica.

According to a police report, a party of policemen conducted a raid at the above-mentioned hotel where searches on the persons of the three (3) suspects revealed four (4) small Ziploc bags, containing a quantity of Cannabis.

“Further searches were carried out in the room they occupied and a bulky transparent parcel along with 21 small transparent parcels, all containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were also found. Suspects deferred ownership to each other and were all arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station. The suspected narcotic was weighed and amounted to 560 grams.”

HGP Nightly News understands that the suspects remain in custody pending charges.