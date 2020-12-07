Trio arrested for stealing $3M cement ransom

Three (3) persons have been arrested and remain in police custody after they were allegedly fingered to be involved with the theft of a cement ransom valued at $3M belonging to A. Mazarally & Sons Company Limited.

The crime is said to have occurred on Saturday at Buckhall.

According to a police statement, the missing item was being stored inside of a building in a compound that is secured by K.G.M and Tek Nine security company.

The cement ransom was secured at that location on November 30, 2020 but checks made around 08:45h on Saturday (December 5) revealed that the item was missing.

As a result, the three (3) individuals were arrested and are said to be assisting with police investigations into this manner.