Trio Arrested in Festival City property after Firearms and Ammunition Found

Three men were arrested after police acting on information, went to a Unity Street, Festival City, Georgetown property, executed a search and found unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

During the search, they unearthed a .9MM Glock pistol along with three matching rounds of ammunition, stashed in a chair. A further search was conducted in a bedroom and a .32 Sterling pistol without magazine was found wrapped in grey jeans on the bed.

According to a report from police headquarters, one of the three men attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.

None of the men could produce a firearm licence or explanation for the weapons in their possession, and were arrested and placed in custody at East La Penitence Police Station pending investigation.