Trio nabbed by police after illegal gun, ammo found at WCD home

–one suspect had thrown gun with magazine through window during search

Three men were moments ago arrested after one was seen throwing an unlicensed firearm with live rounds through a window when the cops showed up at a residence in Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The 36-year-old suspect in custody resides at that address, the 24-year-old hails from Kitty, Georgetown, while the third suspect who is said to be 21 years old, also lives in the Crane Housing Scheme, WCD.

Reports are that around 13:30h today, police acting on information, visited the residence to conduct searches on the house and yard.

Ranks then commenced a search of the occupants inside of the home and while in the process, the 24-year-old Kitty resident, was reportedly seen throwing “an object” through one of the windows.

One of the policemen quickly went out of the house to retrieve the item that the young man had tried to dispose of. Upon arriving at the location, he noticed a .32 Taurus Pistol and alerted his fellow lawmen about the find.

The three men were all questioned about the unlicensed firearm and each denied ownership and knowledge of the gun.

As such, the trio was arrested and taken to the La Grange Police Station, West Bank Demerara (WBD), where they remain in custody pending investigations.

Meanwhile, the firearm with a magazine containing 11 matching rounds of ammunition, has been lodged at the above-mentioned police station.