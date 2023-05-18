Trio on armed robbery charges get bail

Three men were on Wednesday jointly charged with robbery under arms and released on $300,000 bail each.

Those charged are Vickram Chunilall, an 18-year-old unemployed resident of Mon Repos Squatting Area; Mahendra Ramsammy, a 22-year-old construction worker of Good Hope; and Shamroy Abrams, a 21-year-old construction worker of Good Hope Squatting Area.

The trio appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George and denied the charge.

As a result, the men were granted $300,000 bail, and the case was adjourned to June 20, 2023.

