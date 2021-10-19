Trio sentenced for East Coast Demerara Gas Station robbery

Three men; Suspects 25-year-old OPSEC security officer Sahied Clarke, 24-year-old taxi driver Seon Peters and 30-year-old Vanburn James were on Monday charged at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court for Robbery Under Arms.

The suspects were arrested and charged on October 14 for the robbery committed on Chico Ramas Gas Station at Coldigen, ECD. They appeared before Magistrate Fabyo Azore where the charges were read to them and they pleaded guilty to all three counts.

Hence the suspects were sentenced to 24 months imprisonment on each charge and the sentences will run consecutively.

Related