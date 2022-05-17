Trio Stabbed during ‘brawl’ over parking spot in Kitty



Three men are now nursing injuries following a stabbing incident. The root of the incident reportedly began over a parking spot.

Police headquarters reported that the incident involved Kennedy Barky, 34-year-old taxi driver, Gordon Branch, a 51-year-old taxi driver and 36-year-old Kinray Joseph, a Rural Constable.

The incident occurred around 08:20hrs on Monday in D’Andrade Street, Kitty, Georgetown-

Investigations revealed that Joseph lives with his mother in D’Andrade Street, and his mother normally holds ‘Box hands’.

Kennedy Barky, along with his two children and his children’s mother, also resides in the same yard in D’Andrade Street where they are renting an apartment.

On Monday, Branch, who throws Box with Joseph’s mother, went to drop off his Box money and parked his car blocking the entrance to the said yard.

Using explicit language, Barky asked Branch how he is going to park his car and block the entrance, after which an argument ensued between the two.

Joseph who was in his house, heard the argument and came out to make peace, during which Barky pulled a knife from his pants pocket and dealt Joseph several stabs about his body, including his neck.

Branch then tried to separate them, during which he was stabbed to his right hand. Branch then went to his car, took out a cutlass and dealt Barky a chop to his left hand.

The matter was reported to Kitty Police Station, and they were all taken by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where Barky was admitted as a patient. Joseph is being observed in the accident and emergency ward and Branch was treated and sent away.

Investigations are ongoing.