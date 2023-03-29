TRUCK DRIVER IN NINE VEHICLES COLLISION CHARGED, RELEASED ON 100K BAIL

The driver of a container truck that collided with nine parked vehicles, injuring four people on the Victoria East Coast Demerara Public Road five days ago, has been charged with dangerous driving. The driver was granted bail of $100,000 on Tuesday. Tiana Cole has the details.
