Truck driver, porters nabbed with over 700 grams of ganja at Police checkpoint

A truck driver and two porters were taken into custody on Tuesday after Police unearthed 702 grams of marijuana in the vehicle they were in.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that at about 08:30h, ranks were on duty at Sherima Police Station when motor lorry GWW 8651 stopped for routine checks.

Andre Hollingsworth, 47, from Soesdyke-Linden Highway, drove the lorry while 22-year-old Scott Evans, and 39-year-old Leroy Evans, were occupants.

According to the Police, upon stopping at the checkpoint, one of the ranks searched the driver, porters, and their belongings, but nothing illegal was found.

A rank searched the tray of the truck and found a white plastic bag containing two transparent bulky parcels with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The rank told the driver and porters of the allegation, cautioned and arrested them.

They all denied knowledge of the cannabis and stated that the truck belonged to a resident of Kuru Kuru, and they were hired on Monday to take the truck to Puruni Landing.

The men indicated that they collected the truck at 03:00h on Tuesday and travelled to Sherima Police Station, where the narcotic was found.

They were escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed in their presence and amounted to 702 grams.

Hollingsworth and the two Evans were placed into custody, assisting with the ongoing investigations. The Police said efforts are being made to contact the truck’s owner.

