TSU rank suffering injuries to knee after lorry slams into motorcycle

A police Constable attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is now nursing injuries to his right knee and other parts of his body after a motor lorry collided with the motorcycle he had been riding along the Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The injured cop has been identified as 25-year-old Londale Todd of the Friendship village, ECD.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motor lorry involved in the accident has been identified as a 26-year-old from the Beterverwagting (BV) village, ECD.

Reports are that on Tuesday around 11:45h, Todd was proceeding West along the Northern lane of the Southern carriageway on the Lusignan Public Road, ECD, while the motor lorry which was reportedly behind the motorcycle, was proceeding in the same direction.

However, while in the vicinity of the “S&S Supermarket”, the motor lorry collided with the rear of the motorcycle which resulted in Todd falling onto the roadway where he received injuries about his body.

According to the police, the cop was picked up by public spirited citizens in a conscious condition, placed into a vehicle and then transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He was admitted a patient at that hospital and although his condition is not regarded as being ‘serious’ Todd is suffering injuries to his right knee.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motor lorry is in custody as investigations into the matter continue.