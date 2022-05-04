Tucville School Staff Allegedly Protest as Electrical Issues at school persists

Frustrated teachers on Wednesday have opted to stand in protest outside the Tucville Secondary School due to hazardous electrical issues allegedly yet to be rectified.

According to reports, teachers at the school stated that following the green light by the Parents Teachers Association, students are at home and they have lock the gates in protest on Wednesday.

Last week, when teachers and students turned up to school for the start of the new academic term, they raised complaints of electrical issues. It was alleged that one teacher was shocked.

Owing to the issues at the school, teachers and students remained outside of classes.

However, at the time when the complaints surfaced the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Education Ministry Murtland Haley said that the matter would be investigated and addressed.