TUG & BARGE HITS HARBOUR BRIDGE, LEAVING THOUSANDS STRANDED

Engineers and technical staff are currently working on getting the Demerara Harbour bridge back in alignment, following an accident earlier today.

Nightly News understands that a passing vessel struck the edge of span (9) and pushed it out of line, also causing breakage of the connecting end post at spans (8) and (7).

At the moment, the team is working to repair retractor span (9).

No vehicle can be allowed on the bridge and engineers say it’s hard to give a specific time when the bridge will be back in operation.

At approximately 11:31 AM, a vessel bearing the name (Desal 1) with two tugs (Alpha 1 and Chaka) transporting sand was travelling northbound when it hit a retractor span (the edge of span 9) of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

“The hit pushed the bridge out of alignment, causing the breakage of the connecting end post at spans (8) and (7), this in turn caused a transom to be warp (slight opening).”

The accident also caused several buoys to burst.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, is currently at the site of the breakage conducting checks along with the dispatched work team.

The Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation apologises for the inconvenience caused to the travelling public and assures everyone that its technical team is diligently working to rectify the situation.

The Corporation’s Management is also in contact with the local consignee of the vessel and Tug & Barge.