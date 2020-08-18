It is unclear whether or not the Government of Guyana is actually supporting calls for democracy In Venezuela. A twitter post suggests it does, while the country is currently before the International Court of Justice, seeking a juridical settlement to its border dispute with
that country.The details in this report from Wendell Badrie
Twitter post suggests Guyana supports democracy in Venezuela; sideline’s Maduro
It is unclear whether or not the Government of Guyana is actually supporting calls for democracy In Venezuela. A twitter post suggests it does, while the country is currently before the International Court of Justice, seeking a juridical settlement to its border dispute with