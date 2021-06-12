Two (2) new Political Parties join the A Partnership for National Unity

The Executive Council of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on Friday (yesterday) announced its acceptance of applications from two (2) new political parties to join the 10-year-old Partnership.

According to a press release from the APNU, the two (2) new parties – Equal Rights and Justice Party (ERJP) and Guyana Nation Builders Movement (GNBM) – are led by former ministers in the APNU+AFC coalition administration, Jaipaul Sharma and Mrs. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, respectively.

APNU, next month (July), will observe the 10th anniversary of its establishment.

The Partnership participated on its own in the General and Regional Elections (GRE) in 2011 and in a coalition with the Alliance For Change (AFC) in 2015 and 2020.

The APNU+AFC Coalition formed the Government from 2015 to 2020.

The Justice For All Party (JFAP) and Working People’s Alliance withdrew from APNU after GRE 2020.

The new parties join with the Guyana Action Party (GAP), National Front Alliance (NFA) and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Representatives of all five partners attended Friday’s Executive Council meeting.