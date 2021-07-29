Two arrested after breaking into Nappi Primary School, Hot Meals Program Building,

Police have arrested two males, ages 20 and 16, and are searching for a third suspect, for stealing food and other items after breaking into the Nappi Primary School, Hot Meals Program Building in Region 9 between Thursday, July 22, 2021 and Friday, July 23, 2021, police said in a news release.

Among the stolen items are two whole chickens valued at $2880, one pack of sausage valued $1400, one knife valued $400, one cutlass valued at $2,000, one bottle of cooking oil valued at $480, one nut butter valued at $660, and one two litres of squeeze lime juice valued at $4000, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police said that a workshop was held at the Nappi Primary School, Hot Meals Program Building with the villagers between Thursday, July 22, 2021 and Friday, July 23, 2021.



As a result, police said the meals were prepared for the participants by the organizers who secured the building at the end of the day’s proceedings, with all the items mentioned.



However, on Friday. July 2021, at about 06:00 hours, police said “one of the organizer’s returned to the place mentioned to prepare breakfast for the participants where she discovered two boards from the northern door were pried opened and braced to the door”.



Police continued: “As such, an alarm was raised where further checks were made and the mentioned articles were missing from the freezer and kitchen.



“A report was made and the GPF launched an investigation which led to the arrest of two suspects that are in custody.”



“Efforts are being made to arrest another person who may have conspired to commit this act.”

