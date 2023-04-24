Two arrested after Police find gun, ammo under minibus seat 

A 35-year-old labourer and a 24-year-old carpenter, both of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, were arrested on Saturday after Police found a .32 Taurus Pistol and 16 live .32 rounds of ammunition under the seat of the bus they were in.

HGP Nightly News understands that a Police-led intelligence operation by ranks of the Timehri Police Station intercepted minibus BAD 6749 at Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

A search was conducted on all the passengers in the minibus, but nothing illegal was found on their person. Further checks were done on the bus by a Lance Corporal who observed the firearm under a seat.

Several persons were questioned as to whom the suspected firearm belonged, and two of the passengers were arrested.

The suspected firearm and ammunition, along with the minibus, were escorted to the Timehri Police Station as the investigation continues.

