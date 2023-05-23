Two arrested at Annandale with ganja 

A 43-year-old female and a 38-year-old male were arrested on Sunday after they were caught with 4.763 kilograms of marijuana.

Police ranks, acting on information received, went to a house in Rabindra Street Annadale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and conducted a search.

During the search, law enforcement officials found one brown bag containing four bulky parcels with leaves, seeds and stems of cannabis.

The parcels were shown to both suspects, who were told of the offence committed, cautioned, and arrested. The duo are slated to be charged as the investigation continues.

