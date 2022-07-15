TWO ARRESTED, BUSTED WITH 46.36 GRAMS MARIJUANA

A 38-year-old man who dumped 46.36 grams of cannabis while trying to evade police ranks in a motorcar in Georgetown was arrested on Thursday along with a male passenger that was in the vehicle as well.

The incident occurred around 13:20hrs.

Two police ranks attached to the Brickdam Police Station were on motorcycle patrol in the vicinity of Cummings Street and South Road, when they observed the driver of the motorcar smoking what appeared to be a cannabis joint.

The ranks signalled the 38-year-old driver of D’Urban Street to stop and he refused to do so while continuing to drive South on Cummings Street.

The motorcar was pursued by the ranks and while in the vicinity of Camp and Croal Streets, the driver discarded a transparent plastic bag out of the driver’s side window and continued driving.

One of the ranks picked up the said bag and found a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The car was subsequently intercepted at Hadfield and Cross Street, Georgetown.

The driver and occupant, a 58-year-old male were arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 46.36 grams.