Two busted by CANU on Lusignan Prison road

Two persons have been arrested after the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit discovered a large quantity of cannabis during an operation on the Lusignan Prison road, East Coast of Demerara on Wednesday.

According to a CANU press release, a vehicle was intercepted at 2:05 p.m. during an operation by CANU officers.

The vehicle contained 73 pounds or 33.2 kg of cannabis.

The two suspects, who were not identified, were then arrested and taken to CANU Headquarters.

“[The] suspects are presently in custody pending investigations,” the release stated.