Two East Bank Demerara men who were arrested by police ranks for Break and Enter, were on Friday, December 9, 2022 charged for the offence.

Joel Witter, aged 31 years, of Block Y Golden Grove, E.B.D and Mark Kandhai, aged 30 years of Third street, Grove, E.B.D appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court where charge was read to them.

They pleaded not guilty and were both subsequently remanded to prison until 01/02/2023.