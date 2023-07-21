TWO-DAY SYMPOSIUM TO STRENGTHEN RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN POLICE & PUBLIC KICKS OFF

Renata Burnette reports on a significant initiative taken by the Guyana Police Force in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs. The two-day symposium, recently hosted by the police, aims to foster better relations with the public while simultaneously enhancing the police’s practices. The primary goal of this event is to ensure peace and security within the community.

By organizing this symposium, the police force demonstrates its commitment to open communication, transparency, and cooperation with the public they serve. Through knowledge sharing and professional development, the police force seeks to strengthen its capabilities in maintaining law and order, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure environment for all citizens.

