Two die after lorry turns turtle along Issano trail

Two persons are now dead after a motor lorry turned turtle along the 14 Miles Issano trail, Mazaruni, on Tuesday.

Dead is 26-year-old Osborne Fredricks, a gold miner of Wakapow Lower Pomeroon and 31-year-old Collis Fredricks, also of Wakapow Lower Pomeroon.

The accident occurred at about 08:30h and involved motor lorry GVV 7484, driven by 63-year-old Allen Wilson of 14 Miles Issano.

Apart from the driver, the lorry had Osborne, Collis, Ryan Herand, a 41-year-old of Lot 1 Good Hope, Kelron Jones, Joeseph Sahoye, Shawn Pedro, and Dexter Bruton as occupants in the tray.

Reports are that the motor lorry was proceeding north along the 14 Miles Issano trail, ascending a hill, when the driver lost control, which turned turtle on the left side.

As a result, the occupants fell onto the trail surface, and the lorry pinned Osborne and Collis.

All the occupants were picked up by Police and escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

Osborne and Collis were pronounced dead, while the others were treated for minor bodily lacerations.

Notice of intended prosecution has been served on the lorry’s driver, who is in custody assisting with the investigation.

