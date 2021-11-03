TWO EMPLOYEES IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR KILLING OF MEDICAL DOCTOR IN HIS CLINIC

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dr Colin Roach owned and operated the International Medical Clinic located in a three-storied building at Lot 111 Duke Street Kingston. According to the two males who work with the doctor, on 2021-11-02, the clinic was opened for business between 07:00hrs and 15:00hrs.

After the clinic closed, one of the males went out while the other retired to his living quarters in the top flat, leaving the doctor in his office on the middle flat. It is further alleged that at about 20:00hrs, a male was seen exiting the building who returned about seven minutes later and re-entered the clinic. About 22:18hrs, the vehicle belonging to the doctor drove out of Duke Street, heading north.

It was further observed that the lights in the doctor’s office were still on which prompted one of the males to call the doctor on his cellular phone but he got no answer. The other male was alerted and using their office keys he went to turn off the said lights when he discovered the doctor lying motionless on his back in a pool of blood in the examination area.

Police were summoned and a wound that appears to be a lash was seen on the left side of his forehead. EMT doctors pronounced him dead on the scene. The body is presently lying at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary awaiting PME. The two males have been detained for further questioning as early investigations are in progress.