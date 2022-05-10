Two female students robbed at knife-point by 8 men on bicycles

Just minutes after wrapping up a day of classes, two female students – a 20-year-old of Camp Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown and a 28-year-old of Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, were robbed at knife-point by 8 male suspects on bicycles.

Police are hunting for the men (five African Descent and three males of Mixed Race), who they say are identifiable.

The females had finished classes at the Critchlow Labour College on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown and were waiting on transportation on Monday, around 21:00 hours when the gang on bicycles approached them.

The victims told police that one of the suspects was armed with a knife, and had pointed it at them in a menacing manner. The other men then relieved the 20 year old was relieved of a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued $30,000, and $23,000 cash, while the 28-year-old was relieved of a Samsung A30 cell phone valued $57,000 and $8,000 cash.

After relieving the victims of their valuables, the suspects then escaped west along Woolford Avenue and onto Albert Street.

Investigations are ongoing.