In response to the ongoing border controversy and the existential threat posed by Venezuela, members of the Guyana Defense Force have been prohibited from taking vacations overseas until further notice. Chief of Staff Brigadier Omar Khan issued this directive. Renata Burnette’s report has additional information on this development.
TWO FEMALE VALEDICTORIANS COMMAND STAGE AT THE NATIONAL CULTURAL CENTER
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on