Two hospitalized in serious road accidents on Sunday

As road collisions continue to happen across the country, the Guyana Police Force has recorded two accidents.

In the West Coast Berbice district, a 21-year-old cyclist is in the hospital receiving treatment for his head and body. Motorcycle #CK 3952 driven by Osbert Abrams was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road at a fast rate when the driver suddenly lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a minibus that was stationary at the time. The minibus was driven Eulet Mars. The driver then came out of the minibus, where he saw the unconscious motorcyclist lying behind the minibus after which public-spirited persons took him to Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was later transferred to New Amsterdam Public hospital, and remains a patient.

Breathalyzer tests were conducted on the driver of minibus #BZZ5437 and the same read zero.

Meanwhile, on Brickdam and Sandeman Place Georgetown, a motor lorry #GZ3901 owned and driven by Nankumar Ramnauth was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Brickdam while motorcar #PYY2821 owned and driven by Pamela Fox age 62 years was proceeding in the said direction behind the motor lorry. At the intersection of Brickdam and Sandeman Place, the motorcar collided into the motor lorry where both vehicles were damaged. The driver and occupant of the motorcar received injuries about their bodies.

They were removed from the vehicle and taken to GPHC by an ambulance where the occupant was treated and sent away while the driver has been admitted for observation.

Notice of intended prosecution served on the driver of motor lorry after a breathalyzer test conducted on the said motor lorry driver returned a reading of 0.00% BAC in his breath.

Investigation is ongoing.

