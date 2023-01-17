Two in custody after Police find shotgun at UNAMCO Road

An intelligence-led operation on Monday at 79 km UNAMCO Road, Upper Berbice River, has resulted in the arrest of two men and the recovery of a 12-gauge shotgun.

Reports are that ranks and a member of the Community Policing Group (CPG), acting on information received, went to the location in a private motorcar and conducted a search.

During the search, which was done in the presence of a 21-year-old labourer of Rosignol, West Coast Berbice, and a 30-year-old operator of Upper Berbice River, the 12-gauge shotgun was found about five feet away from a makeshift tent.

When questioned, the 21-year-old labourer told the Police that he found the shotgun in the backdam and gave it to the 30-year-old operator to hide.

The duo was questioned whether they have a firearm licence, which they said “no.” They were told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Kwakwani Police Station.

