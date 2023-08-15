Two in custody as CANU discovers $54.1M worth of ganja at No. 51 Village

Two persons are in custody following the discovery of 180.6 kilograms of marijuana by the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) at Number 51 Village, Corentyne Berbice, on Tuesday.

A statement from CANU stated that an operation was conducted at the location, and several bags, containing several parcels of suspected cannabis was discovered.

The suspected cannabis was retrieved and taken to CANU’s Skeldon Office, Corentyne Berbice, where it tested positive for cannabis, weighing approximately 180.6 kg (about 398.15 lbs.), with a street value of approximately $54.1 million.

The two persons were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigations.

