Two persons are in the custody of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) following a cocaine bust at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Tuesday.

Reports are that ranks of CANU conducted an operation at Tuschen Public Road, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 7.8 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $8 million. The two persons are assisting CANU with its investigations.

