Two in custody over murder of elderly Berbice couple 

Two persons are in custody for the brutal murder of a Black Bush Polder elderly couple, which sent shockwaves throughout the community this morning.

Dead are 67-year-old Subnauth Budraj and his wife, 65-year-old Saraswattie Budraj of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Region Six.

Reports are that a fire erupted at the couple’s house between 4:00 h and 4:30h and neighbours formed a bucket brigade and quelled the blaze.

The aftermath of the fire

A neighbour then entered the house and saw Saraswattie lying face down in the dining area with a knife stuck in her neck. At the same time, her husband was seen with chop wounds on his body.

Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus told the media at the scene that detectives are pursuing several leads.

HGP Nightly News understands that the elderly couple’s home was also ransacked, and an undisclosed sum of valuables was missing. Investigations are ongoing.

