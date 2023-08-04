Two in custody over shooting death of fmr. Chief Education Officer

Crime sleuths have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of former Chief Education Officer Olato Sam.

HGP Nightly News understands that a 28-year-old self-employed man from Victoria Road, Plaisance and a 29-year-old Landscaper from Prince Williams Street, Plaisance are in Police custody.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement, said that Sam, 53, of Lot 2811 Youth Place, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown, was shot and killed at about 00:30h in the vicinity of Gold Rush Bar located at Plaisance Railway Embankment (Line Top), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that at about 23:15h, Sam, who served as Adviser to the Minister of Education, went to the Gold Rush Bar, where he met three of his friends.

While there, they consumed a few drinks outside the bar. However, at about 12:10h on Wednesday, a fight broke out between two men on the opposite sides of the bar.

Two loud explosions, which sounded like gunshots, were heard from the direction of the two men.

A few seconds later, Sam fell to the ground, and his friends rendered assistance and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined, and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was seen to the upper left side chest.

Sam’s body is awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME) at the hospital’s mortuary.

