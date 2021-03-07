Two men arrested for having sex with 13-year-old

Two young men are now in police custody for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old female in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The suspects, both of whom are 18-years-old, were caught by the cops walking along the roadside with the female teenager on Saturday.

Police Commander of that Region, Senior Superintendent, Dion Moore, told the HGP Nightly News on Sunday (today), that around 02:00h on Saturday (yesterday) his ranks that were patrolling the area noticed the two (2) men with the young girl on the road.

He stated that the police officers stopped and questioned the girl as to her presence on the roadway at that hour and she stated that they were trying to purchase food.

However, this publication understands that upon further questioning, the teen reportedly confessed to the cops that she had sex with both of the young men prior to them being spotted on the road.

Both suspects were immediately arrested and a medical certificated was obtained in favour of the 13-year-old female.

According to Commander Moore, both suspects are in police custody and the Child Care and Protection Agency was called in.

Investigators are currently in the process of compiling a file to be dispatched to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about the matter.