Two men arrested for Illegal Diversion of Electricity

Two men have been arrested by Ranks of the Guyana Police Force after they reportedly stole a quantity of GPL electric wires and meters. According to reports on November 28, Police and GPL representatives acting on information conducted a search in two areas on the West Coast Demerara. In La Jalousue, ranks searched a 58 year old male’s house where they discovered a quantity of GPL electric wires and a GPL meter. The suspect was questioned about having GPL’s properties in his possession but couldn’t give any reasonable explanation of having it in his possession.

He was immediately arrested.

Further, the team proceeded to another Cornelia Ida West Coast Demerara address where the 33 year old suspect was contacted and whilst carrying out investigations a quantity of GPL wire and a GPL meter were found in his possession.

He also was questioned but couldn’t give a reasonable explanation and was immediately arrested.

Both suspects were placed into custody for the offence of Illegal Diversion of Electricity