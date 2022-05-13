TWO MEN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING ACCIDENT ON LAND OF PLENTY PUBLIC ROAD

34 year-old Seenauth Mohamed and 18 year-old Suraj Mohamed, both of Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast are now hospitalised following a collision on the Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

Police confirmed that the accident occurred on Friday, around 07:58 hours and involved motorcar PVV 2033, driven by 34 year old Danesh Narine of Anna Regina New Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast and motorcycle CE 8907, driven by Seenauth Mohamed, aged 34 years along pillion rider, Suraj Mohamed, aged 18 years, both of Vilvoorden Essequibo Coast.

Enquiries disclosed that the car and motorcycle were both proceeding north along the western driving lane of the said road, when it was alleged by the driver of the motorcar that he attempted to turn right onto the eastern side of the road when the motorcyclist overtook a vehicle that was behind him (motorcar involved) and subsequently collided into the right side rear portion of the car.

The motorcyclist and pillion rider who fell onto the roadway as a result of the collision, were picked up and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and later admitted as patients.

The motorcyclist was admitted for lacerations to the head while the pillion rider was admitted for a fractured left foot.

The car and motorcycle were lodged to be examined by a license and certifying officer.

The driver of the motorcar is in custody assisting with the investigation.