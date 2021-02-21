Two men nabbed by police in hotel room with narcotics

Two (2) men, both hailing from the East Coast Demerara (ECD), were caught inside of a hotel room in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) by the cops with a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems concealed in a black plastic bag late Saturday (last) night.

The suspects, one of whom resides in Haslington, ECD, while the other hails from Nabaclis, ECD, each said to be 25-years of age, were nabbed by the police around 23:48h on the day in question.

Reports are that a part of policemen were on patrol duty and acting on information received, went to the hotel in Bartica, where the two men were sharing a room.

According to a police statement, ranks then requested to search the room and both occupants complied with the lawmen.

During the search, the cops located the black plastic bag and upon investigation of its contents, discovered the narcotics.

“The suspected narcotic was shown to both occupants and one admitted that same was his own. The police kept possession of the suspected narcotic. The suspected narcotic was weighed in their presence – which amounted to 81 grams – and sealed in their presence before being lodged.”

Both suspects are in custody as investigations continue.