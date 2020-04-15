Two men remanded for armed robbery committed on Republic Gardens businessman

-another charged for receiving stolen property from robbery accused

Two men accused of being involved in the execution of the armed robbery against the Republic Gardens, East Bank Demerara (EBD) businessman and his nephew on April 9 were hauled before the Court and remanded to prison.

Twenty-five year old Godfrey Lynch a.k.a “Follower” of lot 54 Fifth Street, Albertown and 20-year-old Anthony Johnson called “Big Life” of Second Street, Agricola, EBD, appeared at the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce today.

They were each charged with two counts of Robbery Under Arms committed on Ryan Rajmangal and his nephew, Nicolas Prince.

Lynch along with Johnson pleaded ‘not guilty’ but were still remanded to prison. Their cases have been postponed to May 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Gregory Boyce, who hails from Lot 86 Durban and Smyth Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown and is Lynch’s older sibling was also hauled before the Court.

He was charged with receiving stolen property (one gold chain) that is owned by the wife of the businessman.

Boyce pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $75,000 bail. He is expected to return to Court on May 15, 2020 also.

