TWO MEN STILL MISSING FOLLOWING BOAT COLLISION IN MAZARUNI RIVER – FAMILY PLEADS FOR HELP FROM AUTHORITIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
In the aftermath of a boat accident that occurred last Friday on the Mazaruni River, family members of two passengers who are still missing are urgently seeking information from the authorities. Dacia Richards will be providing a more detailed report on the ongoing search operations and the anxieties voiced by the relatives of the missing individuals. Stay tuned for her report.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
