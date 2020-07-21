Two more confirmed COVID-19 cases within 24 hours

As at today, of 71 tests done within the past 24-hours, the number of positive COVID-19 confirmed cases is two and brings the total of positive cases (including recoveries) since testing began to 339.

The death toll remains at 19 while the number of active cases in Institutional Isolation is 157. Additionally, 19 persons are in institutional quarantine and two persons are being warded in the COVID-Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, to date, 163 persons have recovered.

She pointed out that in the Regional breakdown, although Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has the highest number of confirmed cases presently, someone is still on average 9 and a half times more likely to be infected in Region One (Barima-Waini) than in Region Four.

A person is also seven (7) times more likely to get infected in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) than in Region 4.



Dr. Gordon-Boyle pointed out that this is because the concentration of infections by population in Regions 1 & 7 is far higher than in Region 4.

Hence, the curfew restrictions in Regions 1 & 7 have not been eased as yet.