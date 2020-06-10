TWO MORE COVID-19 RECOVERIES

According to Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, two new cases have been recorded bringing the total to 156. Two persons have recovered increasing the total number of recoveries to 86.

Dr. Hamilton said on Tuesday’s COVID-19 update that 38 tests were conducted within the last 24 hours. To date, the total number of persons tested for the COVID-19 is 1,854 with 1,698 of those tests yielding negative results.

Currently, there are 58 active cases, one patient in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital while 14 persons are housed in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has reported globally, the confirmed cases stand at 7,039,918 with 404,396 deaths.