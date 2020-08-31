Two more die from COVID-19 in Guyana

-death toll stands at 41

Two more persons who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are now dead, bringing the total number of persons to have died between Saturday night and Monday morning to six (6).

These two deaths have now brought the total number of deaths thus far to 41.

The Ministry of Public Health announced that the two patients; an 89- year-old man from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and a 47-year-old woman from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni)succumbed before receiving their positive results.

A statement by the Ministry pointed out that health officials are in contact with all relatives and other contacts “to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed. The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace.”

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.