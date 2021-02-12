Two more male COVID-19 patients lose battle for lives at medical facility

Two (2) more men, who each tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana, died within the last 24 hours while receiving care at a Government medical facility.

These two (2) latest fatalities attributed to the virus now takes the total number of deaths recorded in the country to 186.

This is according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (today) which in a statement noted that both of the men who succumbed hail from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

One of the men is said to have been 59-years-old while the other deceased is 84.

“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the two deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the two deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace. All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.14), which are in effect until February 28, 2021.”

This order emphasises:

▪ the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

▪ the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

▪ and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.