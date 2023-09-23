TWO MORE TESTIFY AS PI INTO HORRIFIC GREENWICH PARK ACCIDENT CONTINUES

A fire inspector who investigated the origin of the Mahdia Dorm fire testified today before the Commission of Inquiry. He presented findings from his investigation, stating that the burn patterns discovered at the scene indicated that the fire was maliciously set. Tiana Cole has the details.
