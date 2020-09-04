Two more women die after being diagnosed with COVID-19

-death toll now stands at 46 in Guyana

Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Guyana bringing the total number of deaths attributed to this virus to 46.

The Ministry of Health announced that as at 13:00h today (September 4, 2020), two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) succumbed.

These two individuals have been identified as an 82-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) while the other is a 47-year-old woman from Region One (Barima-Waini).

Just yesterday (Thursday) the Ministry announced two CoVID-19 related deaths, which had taken the death toll to 44.