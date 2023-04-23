Two motorcyclists die in head-on collision at Timehri

On Saturday, an accident on the Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBE), resulted in the death of two motorcyclists, 20-year-old Romeo Reid and 31-year-old Leonardo Reevers.

HGP Nightly News understands that the crash occurred at about 21:30 h.

The accident involved motorcycle CJ 7405, driven by Reid of Lot 30 Hyde Park Timehri, and motorcycle CG 9504, driven by Reevers of Block R. Sarah Johanna.

Reports are that Reid was in control of motorcycle CJ 7405, with pillion rider Leon Burnette, and they were proceeding south along the eastern side of the Timehri Public Road at an alleged fast rate of speed.

Neither of them was wearing a safety helmet at the time, Police said.

Reevers, on the other hand, was proceeding in the opposite direction along the western side of the road, also at an alleged fast rate of speed, reportedly without a helmet.

Police said that Reevers ‘overtook’ a motorcar, and in the process, the motorcyclist ended up on the eastern side of the road and collided head-on with motorcycle CJ 7405.

As a result of the collision, both motorcyclists and the pillion rider fell unto the roadway and received injuries to their heads and about their bodies.

They were all picked up by the Police and public-spirited citizens in unconscious conditions, and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they died while receiving treatment.

The pillion rider was admitted as a patient in the male surgical ward suffering from pain in the body and lacerations to the face. His condition is regarded as stable.

The bodies of the deceased were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary for storage, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination. Investigations are in progress.

Like this: Like Loading...