Two perish in fiery Mahaicony crash

Two men perished on Saturday after the car they were travelling in was involved in an accident and later went up in flames.

Dead are 43-year-old Shelroy McAlister of Lot 11 Airy Hall, Mahaicony and Fredrick Frazer of Huntley, Mahaicony.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the fatal incident occurred at about 00:30h on Dundee Public Road.

At the time of the accident, McAlister was the driver, and Frazer was the occupant.

Reports are that the duo was in motor car PAB 8723 proceeding west along the southern side of the road at an alleged fast rate when McAlister lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn and collided with a GPL pole and a concrete fence.

As a result of the collision, the vehicle burst into flames. The driver and occupant were both burnt to death beyond recognition.

A fire tender from the Mahaica Fire Station responded to the scene, where the men were both taken out of the vehicle and conveyed to Mahaicony Public Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

