Two persons to be jointly charged for taxi Driver’s murder

The Guyana Police Force says it has been advised by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge Kenty Bacchus called ‘Trini’ and Seyon James called ‘Lil Alfey’ for the murder of 53-year-old taxi driver, Kenrick Trim.

Trim’s body was found around 9:00 hrs on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 at Block 1 Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The DPP’s advice to the GPF is to charge the two above named suspects jointly with the offence of murder contrary to section 100 (1) c (i) of the Criminal Law (Offence) Act Chapter 8:01.