TWO PRISON ESCAPEES, FEMALE ACCOMPLICE SHOT AND KILLED BY POLICE AT BETTER HOPE

Three persons, including two prison escapees, have been killed by the police Monday Night. More details from Travis Chase.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Guyana Police Force identified the woman who was shot and killed by one of their officers aback Better Hope, East Coast Demerara as Savita Rajkumar, called ‘Debbie.’

The woman’s daughter, 26-year-old Shenike Williams, a housewife of Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, went to Sparendaam Police Station on Tuesday around 10:00 hrs and claimed that she received information that her mother was involved in a shooting incident with the police, and she came to identify her mother.

Williams was taken to Lyken Funeral Home, Georgetown, where she positively identified Savita Rajkumar after she was shown the body.