Two suspects confess to knifing Timehri resident to death

The two suspects that were arrested in relation to the murder of 24-year-old Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident, Lawrence Raymond Benjamin, have each confessed to fatally stabbing him to death.

According to a police source, the 24-year-old suspect along with his 25-year-old accomplice reportedly made the confession to investigators this afternoon, less than 24 hours after being apprehended by the cops.

The source told Nightly News that the two self-confessed murder suspects knew Benjamin since they all hailed from the same village but they fatally wounded him on Sunday morning after receiving a “complaint” from their friend about Benjamin.

“So they went up to Benjamin to represent someone who complained to them about him, they picked up “fire rage” for somebody, and during the row it became physical. They confessed to stabbing him with a knife and then running away from the scene after they committed the crime. In fact, they left the EBD Policing Division and went to hide in other areas outside of this District,” the source stated.

HGP Nightly News was told that both men fled the jurisdiction and went into hiding at the homes of their relatives. One of the suspects visited his relatives in the city where he hoped to remain hidden while the other suspect travelled to Berbice.

However, quick action and collaborative efforts between police ranks among the three Policing Divisions led to the men being apprehended within days of Benjamin’s murder.

Police Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-Division ‘B’ (EBD), Senior Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon, when contacted by this newscast earlier this evening confirmed that the duo is expected to be hauled before the Courts for the murder of Benjamin early next week.

He also lauded the work done by his ranks as well as other policemen operating in Georgetown and Berbice who aided in locating and apprehending the two suspects that were on the run.

“Their arrests resulted from the cooperative effort between my Division and those two Divisions after investigators received information about the identities and possible locations of the two suspects. That is what led to the quick apprehension/ arrests of these two suspects. A joint effort by ranks in the three Divisions has once again resulted in success in a murder probe.”

On Sunday morning, around 09:45h, the body of Benjamin was discovered by police in a sitting position on a plastic chair located at a snackette/grocery shop .

The eating establishment is said to be in proximity to the arrival area of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

According to investigators, Benjamin’s body bore stab wounds to the left side of his neck and also to the left side rib.

When the cops arrived at the scene, the man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (East Bank Regional Hospital) for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.